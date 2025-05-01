The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2025 ( KEAM 2025 ) provisional answer key. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, up to 5.00 pm today, May 3, 2025. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted from April 23 to 29, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KEAM answer key 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal” Click on the KEAM answer key 2025 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to KEAM answer key 2025.

Direct link to submit suggestions.