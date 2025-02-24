Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for Patwari posts 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till March 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2020 Patwari posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC and EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to OBC and EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Patwari posts 2025

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for the Patwari posts 2025 Register and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference