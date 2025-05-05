The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the posts of Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, Urdu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher advertised under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024 through OMR Mode Advt. No. 4231/OSSC Dt.22.10.2024. As per the notification, the exams for Hindi, Telugu, Sanskrit, and Urdu teachers will be conducted from May 15 to 17, 2025.

Admit cards will be released at ossc.gov.in on May 11, 2025.

The written exam for Physical Education Teacher will be held on May 22, and the hall ticket will be released on May 18, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 7540 vacancies, of which 2487 vacancies are for female candidates.

Steps to download LTR Teacher Main admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the LTR Teacher Main 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference