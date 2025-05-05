The University of Jammu has released the State Eligibility Test exam schedule ( JKSET/LASET ) 2024-25 admit card today, May 5. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jujkset.in .

The written exam will be conducted on May 11, 2025.

“The Admit card for the JKSET/LASET Examination 2024-25 scheduled on 11th May, 2025 is now available to download,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JKSET/LASET admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.jujkset.in On the homepage, click on the JKSET/LASET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.