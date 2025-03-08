Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG ECET 2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in till April 19, 2025.

The correction window will open from April 28 to May 2, 2025. TS ECET 2025 will be conducted on May 12 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The admit card will be released on May 6, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PH categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the application link Pay the fee and fill the form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.