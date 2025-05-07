The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2025 or CUET UG 2025 advanced exam city intimation slip. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Admit cards will be released four days prior to the commencement of the exam.

As per the revised schedule, CUET (UG) 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 3, 2025, at different centres throughout the country and outside India. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to commence on May 8, 2025.

The exam will be held for 60 minutes. There will be 50 questions for each test paper. For every correct answer, the applicants will be awarded five marks, and for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one mark. This year, approximately 13.5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the advanced exam city intimation slip.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.