Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will conclude the registrations for the recruitment to Assistant Professor posts in various Departments (Speciality) of State Medical College & Hospitals. (Advt. Nos. 04/2025 to 28/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1711 vacancies. The applicants should hold an MD/ MS degree and have three years of experience as a resident/ tutor in the relevant subject from a recognised medical college. Candidates should not be more than the age of 45 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the State’s SC/ST/Female candidates (unreserved/ reserved category)/PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 25, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to other categories.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself and login to apply Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2025.