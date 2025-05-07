ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD registration 2025 starts; exams in June
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ till June 5, 2025.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations [AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)]-2025 for admission to the Postgraduate and Doctoral Degree Programmes for the academic session 2025-26. Applicants can fill out their forms on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ till June 5, 2025.
The correction window will open from June 7 to 9, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted on July 3 for two hours. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, scheme of exam, exam cities, syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) Information Bulletin 2025.
Direct link to AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) Information Bulletin 2025.
Application Fee
|Category
|ICAR AIEEA (PG)
|AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D
|General/ Unreserved
|Rs 1300
|Rs 2000
|Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/ UPS**/ EWS***
|Rs 1255
|Rs 1955
|SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender
|Rs 675
|Rs 1025
Steps to apply for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/
On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2025 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2025.
Direct link to apply for ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.