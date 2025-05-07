The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has officially announced the Stage II results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 8 (NORCET 8) held on May 2, 2025. The list of provisionally qualified candidates is now available roll number-wise on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded score based on their performance in NORCET-8 Stage-II examination. This can be viewed in MyPage on portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after login using Candidate ID and Password,” reads the notification.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage II result

Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the NORCET — NORCET 8 link Now, click on the NORCET 8 Stage II result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage II result 2025.

A total of 1794 seats have been notified. The exam was conducted to fill Nursing Officer positions across several prestigious institutions, including all AIIMS institutes, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital (New Delhi), Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (Kolkata), National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (New Delhi), All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Mumbai), and Central Institute of Psychiatry (Ranchi).