The online registration deadline for the National Entrance Screening Test ( NEST ) 2025 has been deferred till May 13, 2025. Earlier, the applications were scheduled to conclude today, May 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nestexam.in .

The correction window will open from May 14 to 16, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from June 5, 2025. The tentative date for the examination is June 22, 2025. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to NEST 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The application fee for the male candidates of General/ OBC categories is Rs 1400, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to candidates from the SC/ ST/ Divyangjan categories and all female candidates.

Steps to apply for NEST 2025

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, go to the registration link Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEST 2025.