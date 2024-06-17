The admit card release date for the National Entrance Screening Test 2024 ( NEST 2024 ) has been deferred. As per the official notice, the admit card will be released on the official website nestexam.in from June 20 onwards. Earlier , the admit card release date was June 15.

The exam will be conducted on June 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The result will be announced on July 10, 2024.

Steps to download NEST 2024 admit card

Visit the official website nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the NEST 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About NEST

NEST is a compulsory computer-based test for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai.