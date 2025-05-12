The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 or CUET UG 2025, on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The exams will commence tomorrow, May 13, and conclude on June 3, 2025.

CUET UG 2025 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, across various centres in India and even at international centres. The duration of each test will be 60 minutes, with 50 questions per paper. Candidates will receive five marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as per the official marking scheme.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET UG 2025 admit card

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2025 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET UG 2025 admit card.