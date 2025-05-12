The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Head Operator/Head Operator (Mechanic) in the Police Radio Cadre. This announcement follows the completion of the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds conducted earlier this year.

Candidates who qualified in the DV/PST phase can now download their PET admit cards from the official website of UPPRPB: uppbpb.gov.in . PET is scheduled to be held from May 20 to May 24, 2025.

Steps to download PET admit cards

Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in Under the "Top Notices" section, click on the link titled “Download admit card for PET - Head Operator 2022” Enter your Registration Number and other required credentials View and download the admit card Take a printout for use on the day of the PET exam

Direct link to the notification

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.