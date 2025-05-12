The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the official notification for the recruitment to various Class IV posts on the official website mphc.gov.in . Eligible candidates can apply for the posts from May 13 to 28, 2025. The correction window will open from May 29 to June 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 78 posts, of which 69 vacancies are for the posts of Class-IV (Contingency Paid) Employees for the Principal seat at Jabalpur and Benches at Indore and Gwalior, 1 for Liftman (Class-IV cadre) for the bench at Indore and 8 for Driver (Regular contingency) for Principal seat at Jabalpur for the year-2025. new

Candidates can check the eligibility, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 applies to the reserved/ EWS category candidates.