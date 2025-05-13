The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the revised Preliminary exam schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2024 (Advt. No.1233/OSSC dated 14.03.2024). As per the notification, the Preliminary exam scheduled for May 4 will now be conducted on May 14 from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon.

The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The Preliminary exam admit cards will be released at ossc.gov.in on May 14, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies, of which 350+ vacancies.

The online applications were invited from January 23, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.