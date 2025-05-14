The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 admit cards for May 17 and 18 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 18, 24, and 25 for a duration of 3 hours.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ for latest updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2025 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/ On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2025 admit card link Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2025 admit card.