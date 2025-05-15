The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts under Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2024 (Advt. No.1233/OSSC dated 14.03.2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam will be conducted on May 18 from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon. The paper will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 381 vacancies. The online applications were invited from January 23, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Steps to download CTSRE Prelims admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Prelims admit card 2024 link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTSRE Prelims admit card 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification.