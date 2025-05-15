The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the online application process today, May 15, 2025, for recruitment to various Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies across multiple departments. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 27, 2025, and a correction window will be open from May 18 to 20, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their application forms.

Steps to apply for Group C posts

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for Group C posts Register yourself and log in to complete the application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to apply.



The application fee for the Group C posts is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved and OBC categories, while those from the SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 150.