UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 416 VDO, Patwari and other posts
Candidates can apply for Group C posts through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will close the online application process today, May 15, 2025, for recruitment to various Group C posts, including Village Development Officer (VDO), Revenue Sub Inspector, Personal Assistant, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 416 vacancies across multiple departments. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 27, 2025, and a correction window will be open from May 18 to 20, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their application forms.
Steps to apply for Group C posts
- Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the registration link for Group C posts
- Register yourself and log in to complete the application process
- Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference
Direct link to the notification.
The application fee for the Group C posts is Rs 300 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved and OBC categories, while those from the SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 150.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.