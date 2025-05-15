Bihar Civil Court has released the Clerk Mains (written test) admit card 2022 on the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in. The written test will be conducted on May 18, 2025, at various examination centres in Patna.

A total of 42397 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

Meanwhile, the Court has revised the post name and vacancies. As per the notification, the post name ‘Clerk’ mentioned in the Advertisement Number 01/2022 should be read as ‘Upper Divisional Clerk (Court Assistant and Office Assistant Grade-III)’. The vacancies have been cut to 2639 from 3325.

Steps to download Clerk Mains admit card 2022

Visit the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in On the homepage, go to Notices — Recruitment Click on the Clerk Main 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

