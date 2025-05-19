The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will soon conclude the registrations for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 (KMAT 2025) Session II. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in up to 12.00 noon today, May 19, 2025.

The exam, earlier scheduled for May 24, will now be held on May 31, 2025 (Saturday). KMAT 2025 is a computer-based test conducted for admission to MBA courses for the academic year 2025–26. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours and will include 180 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Direct link to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the deferment notification.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to the General and SEBC categories, and Rs 500 for SC category candidates. ST category applicants are exempted from paying any fee.

Steps to apply for KMAT 2025 Session II

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the ‘KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 2)’ link on the homepage Register yourself and log in to the portal Fill in the application form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.