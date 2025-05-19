Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET) 2025 registrations to conclude tomorrow, May 20 at edcet.tgche.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on June 1, 2025 (Sunday) by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana. The applications with a late fee of Rs 500 will be accepted till May 24, 2025.

The exam will be held in two sessions

First Session: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm

Second Session: 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Steps to apply for TG EdCET 2025

Visit the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in Under ‘Application’, click on ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the required details and pay the fee Complete and submit the application form

Direct link to pay the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.