AISSEE 2025: Final answer key released, results expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in
The final answer key is released on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2025 (AISSEE 2025) final answer key on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. The examination was conducted on April 5, 2025.
The provisional answer key was released on May 5, and objections were invited up to May 7, 2025. AISSEE 2025 was conducted for admission to Class VI and Class IX in Sainik Schools/ New Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2025-26.
Steps to download AISSEE final answer key 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2025 final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Class 6th final answer key.
Direct link to Class 9th final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.