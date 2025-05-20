The University of Rajasthan officially opens the registration window for the University Law Entrance Test (ULET) 2025 for admission into the 3-year LLB program today, May 20, 2025. Interested candidates can now apply for the exam till June 20, 2025 through the official website uniraj.ac.in.

The ULET 2025 admit cards will be available for download from June 23 to June 27, and the written entrance test (ULET 2025) is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have secured at least 45% marks for General category, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST categories in the qualifying examination. Further details on eligibility are available in the official notice attached below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for ULET 2025

Visit the official website uniraj.ac.in Under the ‘Website Links’, click on ‘ULET 2025’ Click on ‘Application Form’ Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ULET 2025.

Application Fee

General, OBC, MBC, and EWS candidates - Rs 1400

SC, ST, and PwD candidates - Rs 1200

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.