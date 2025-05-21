The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 12th today, May 12, at 4.00 pm. Once out, students can download their results from the official website chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in using their login credentials.

According to a report by The Indian Express, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced at a press conference that the Odisha HSC or Class 12th results will be declared on May 21 at 4 pm at the Council premises.

Class 12th exams were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025. More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exams. The students must obtain at least 33% in total marks across all subjects to pass the exam. If a student fails to meet the minimum marks in one or more subjects, or is dissatisfied with their marks are eligible to apply for re-evaluation or appear for supplementary exams.

Last year, stream wise pass percentage was 86.93% for Science, 82.27% for Commerce, and 80.95% for Arts, reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.