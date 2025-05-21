The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the final results of the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 2023 in West Bengal under Advt. No. 6/2023. As per the notification, a total of 242 candidates have been recommended for appointment to 242 posts (temporary but likely to be permanent).

The interview was held from December 23, 2024, to February 11, 2025. The Commission notified a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

