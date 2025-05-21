The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Combined Technical Services (CTS) Non-Interview posts 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies, offering a range of positions such as Assistant Engineer in Mechanical, Electrical, and Agricultural Engineering, Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, among others.

The application window will be open from May 27 to June 25, 2025. TNPSC has also announced that candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their applications between June 29 and July 1. The written examination is scheduled from August 4 to 10, 2025. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for TNPSC 2025

Visit the official website of the Commission tnpsc.gov.in Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done Register yourself and login to apply for CTS posts 2025 Fill out the online application form Pay the fee and submit the form

