The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the interview (Stage 2) call letter of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ using their application number and date of birth.

The personal interviews will be conducted in Delhi from May 26 to June 3, 2025. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NIFT interview call letter 2025

Visit the official website nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NIFT interview call letter 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NIFT interview call letter 2025.