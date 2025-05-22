The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 today, May 22. Students can now access their results online through the board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 6 to April 7, 2025. This year, a total of 8,93,616 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Steps to download RBSE 12th class result

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the relevant result link - Science, Arts, or Commerce Enter their login credentials Submit the details to view and download the result

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream stands at 97.78%, while the Commerce stream recorded an impressive 99.07%. Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Arts stream, with 2,97,609 girls passing the exam at a success rate of 98.42%, compared to 2,67,737 boys who qualified with a pass percentage of 97.09%.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.