The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the exam city slip of the computer-based test 2 (CBT 2) stage 2 for various posts of JE, DMS, CMA, CS & MS against CEN No. 03/2024 on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The hall tickets are likely to be released four days before the commencement of the exam i.e., June 1.

The re-exam will be conducted on June 4, 2025. Earlier, the exam was held on April 22 which was cancelled over repetition of shift 1 questions in shift 2 question paper. The board notified a total of 7951 vacancies .

Meanwhile, RRB released the revised exam schedule for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025. As per the new schedule, the Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) will now be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across the country.

The exam city slip and admit cards will be released on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days and 4 days before the commencement of the exam.