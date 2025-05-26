The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2025 ( KMAT 2025 ) Session II admit cards at cee.kerala.gov.in . The exam will be conducted on May 31, 2025, at various centers in Kerala. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 24, 2025.

KMAT 2025 is a computer-based test conducted for admission to MBA courses for the academic year 2025–26. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours and will include 180 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying four marks. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KMAT Session II admit card 2025

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘KMAT 2025 - Application Portal (Session 2)’ link Login using the Application Number, Password, and Access Code Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KMAT Session II admit card 2025.