The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) exam city intimation slip for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The e-call letter will be released four days prior to the commencement of the exam.

The exam will now be conducted from June 5 to 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies. The total vacancies comprise 8,113 positions for graduates and 3,445 positions for undergraduates.

Direct link to NTPC Stage 1 CBT 1 notification 2025.

Steps to download NTPC Stage 1 CBT 1 exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the NTPC stage 1 cbt 1 exam city slip link Key in your registration number and password Submit and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NTPC Stage 1 CBT 1 exam city slip.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern

The Stage 1 CBT will consist of 100 MCQs to be completed in 90 minutes. The paper is divided into three sections: General Awareness (40 questions), Mathematics (30 questions), and General Intelligence & Reasoning (30 questions). Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while a wrong answer results in a ⅓ mark deduction. PwBD candidates with scribes will get an extra 30 minutes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.