The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is closing the registration window today, May 14, for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in , to avoid additional charges.

The AP EdCET 2025 is being conducted for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. Special Education courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. The application fee is Rs 600 for general category candidates, Rs 500 for BC, SC, ST, and PwBD applicants.

Late Registration with Additional Fee Date Late fee May 15 - May 19, 2025 Rs 1,000 May 20 - May 23, 2025 Rs 2,000 May 24 - May 26, 2025 Rs 4,000 May 27 - June 3, 2025 Rs 10,000

Candidates will be allowed to edit their submitted applications from May 24 to May 28, and hall tickets will be available from May 30. The AP EdCET exam is scheduled for June 5, 2025, between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Direct link to apply.