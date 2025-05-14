AP EdCET 2025: Last day to apply without late fee today
Candidates must complete their registration on the APSCHE portal today, May 14, to avoid late fee charges.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is closing the registration window today, May 14, for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to avoid additional charges.
The AP EdCET 2025 is being conducted for admission into B.Ed. and B.Ed. Special Education courses in universities and affiliated colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2025-26. The application fee is Rs 600 for general category candidates, Rs 500 for BC, SC, ST, and PwBD applicants.
Late Registration with Additional Fee
|Date
|Late fee
|May 15 - May 19, 2025
|Rs 1,000
|May 20 - May 23, 2025
|Rs 2,000
|May 24 - May 26, 2025
|Rs 4,000
|May 27 - June 3, 2025
|Rs 10,000
Candidates will be allowed to edit their submitted applications from May 24 to May 28, and hall tickets will be available from May 30. The AP EdCET exam is scheduled for June 5, 2025, between 2 pm and 4 pm.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.