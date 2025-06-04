The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 today, June 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the final answer key on the official website comedk.org .

With the release of the final answer key, COMEDK has confirmed that the UGET 2025 results will be declared on June 7, 2025. The examination was held primarily on May 10, 2025, with some centres conducting the exam on May 25, 2025.

Steps to download the COMEDK UGET answer key

Visit the official website: comedk.org Click on the ‘Register’ on the homepage Enter your application number or user ID and password Navigate to the ‘Answer Key’ section Download the answer key PDF for future reference

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.