The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will close the online application window for the State Services Examination (SSE) Mains 2024 today, June 5, 2025. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam and are eligible for the Mains must complete their registration on the official website psc.cg.gov.in before the deadline ends.

A total of 3737 candidates were shortlisted for the Mains exam based on their performance in the Preliminary examination, which was conducted on February 9, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies. The application correction window will open from June 6 to June 7 and the Mains examination is likely to be conducted from June 26 to 29, 2025.

Steps to apply for SSE Mains 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2025 registration link Login using your credentials Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

