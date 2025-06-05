JNVST class 6 admission 2026: Registrations begin at navodaya.gov.in, apply by July 29
Candidates can apply for class 6 admissions through the official website cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially begun the registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 for admission to Class 6 for the academic year 2026-27. Interested and eligible students can apply online through the official portal cbseitms.rcil.gov.in until July 29, 2025.
As per a report by NDTV, 75% of seats are reserved for rural students. JNVST is held annually to select rural students for free Class 6 admission in over 600 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across India.
Steps to apply for JNVST class 6 admission 2026
- Visit the official website cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
- Under Candidate Corner, click on the link for Class VI registration
- Register by filling in the required details
- Login and fill out the application form
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Eligibility Criteria
- The applicant must be born between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016 (inclusive).
- The student must not have repeated Class 6 during the academic session 2025-26.
For more details, candidates are expected to visit the official website here.