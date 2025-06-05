The Bihar Panchayati Raj Department has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can register and apply for the posts at zp.bihar.gov.in till June 25, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 942 Technical Assistant posts. Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 37 years as on April 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants must hold a diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized polytechnic institute. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Technical Assistant posts 2025

Visit the official website zp.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Online Application form Apply For Technical Assistant (तकनीकी सहायक ) Panchayati raj Depaertment” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

