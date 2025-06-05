The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has begun the counselling process for TANCET 2025 admissions into MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates can now apply online through the official website dte.tn.gov.in. The registration window will close on June 30, 2025.

Here’s the official schedule.

As per a report by Times of India, this centralised counselling is intended for candidates seeking postgraduate seats in management and computer application courses offered by government, government-aided, and university departments, including institutions like Anna University and Annamalai University.

Steps to apply TANCET counselling 2025

Visit the official website dte.tn.gov.in Scroll down and click on ‘MBA/MCA Admission’ Click on the registration link Fill out the form, pay the applicable fee, and submit Download the application for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Registration Fee

For OC/BC/BCM/MBC & DNC category candidates: Rs 800 (Initial deposit fee - Rs 5000 )

category candidates: (Initial deposit fee - ) For SC/SCA/ST category candidates from Tamil Nadu: Rs 400 ((Initial deposit fee - Rs 1000)

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.