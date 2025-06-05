The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the Class 12 Arts stream results for the academic year 2025 on June 5, 2025. Students can now view and download their scorecards from the official portal jacresults.com.

As per a report by NDTV, this year, a total of 2,27,222 students appeared for the JAC 12th Arts stream examination, of which 2,17,273 have passed, marking an overall pass percentage of 95.62%. Notably, the pass percentage has improved by 2.46% compared to the previous year.

Steps to check JAC class 12 Arts result 2025

Visit the official website jacresults.com Click on the link for ‘ARTS Annual Intermediate Exam Results 2025’ Enter your roll code and roll number in the required fields View and download your scorecard for future reference

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2025.

According to Times of India, among the top performers, Dev Tiwari from +2 J K High School, Rajmahal, secured the top position in the Arts stream with an outstanding score of 481 out of 500. A total of 19 students made it to the top 10 list of Arts toppers, of whom 13 are female.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.