The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the exam schedule of the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) posts under Adv No. 03/25. As per the notification, the OMR-based written exam will be conducted on July 11, 2025. Applications were invited until May 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Field Assistant posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the exams schedule for the Welfare Organizer and Lower Division Clerk (Sainik Kalyan Nideshalaya) posts (Adv No. 02/25) will be conducted on June 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 56 vacancies, of which 25 are for Welfare Organizer posts, and 31 for Lower Division Clerk posts.

Direct link to LDC, Welfare Organizer exam schedule 2025.