The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Forest Range Officer Mains in the AP Forest Service 2024 under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from June 9 to 11, 2025, through online only. The exam was conducted from June 2 to 4, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FRO Mains 2024 answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2024 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to General English and General Telugu answer key 2024.

Direct link to Paper-I-General Studies and Mental Ability answer key 2024.

Direct link to Paper-II-Mathematics answer key 2024.