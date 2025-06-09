The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised exam schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025). As per the notification, the application window for selecting the exam city will open from June 13 to 17, and the edit window will open from June 20 to 22, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 will be conducted in single shift on August 3 from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. The hall ticket will be released on July 31, 2025, and the results are likely to be declared on September 3, 2025. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses.

“During submission of the online application form, candidate will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS. The selection of Exam City by the candidates will be on First Come First Serve Basis,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NEET PG admit card 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 tab Login to the portal using your login credentials and password Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference