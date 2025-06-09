The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the e-admit card of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in RPF/RPSF (CEN RPF 01/2024). Applicants can download e-call letters from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The PET/PMT/DV will be conducted from June 22 to July 2 at Jagjivan Ram RPF Academy, Lucknow, UP. The reporting time is 4.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 452 posts of RPF Sub Inspector.

“Document Verification (DV) will be conducted on the same day of the PET/PMT for the candidates who will qualify in PET/PMT. All candidates must bring their all relevant original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download RRB RPF SI DV call letter 2025

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the CEN RPF 01/2024 (SI) call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB RPF SI DV call letter 2025.