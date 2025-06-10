The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Vice Principal & equivalent in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar (Advt. No. 40/2025). Applicants can register on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in till July 3, 2025.

The exam is likely to be conducted on August 17, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

General category candidates and other unreserved applicants must pay Rs 750, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, all categories of women, and persons with disabilities (with 40% or more disability) are eligible for a reduced fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for Vice Principal posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Vice Principal posts 2025.