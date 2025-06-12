The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination held on April 10 and 12, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on SBI’s official website sbi.co.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 vacancies.

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2025

Visit the official website sbi.co.in Click on the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates’ link Open the PDF of the Mains Exam Result Search for your Roll Number in the list Download, and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SBI Clerk Mains result 2025.

Direct link to SBI Clerk Preliminary result 2025.

As per Times of India, before announcing the national-level results, SBI had previously declared the results for the Union Territory of Ladakh, which falls under the Chandigarh Circle and covers areas like Leh and the Kargil Valley.

