The Government of Telangana School Education Department has released the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 or TG TET 2025 admit cards. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025. The results are scheduled to be released on July 22, 2025.

Steps to download TG TET admit card 2025

Visit the official website tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the homepage, click on the TG TET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TG TET admit card 2025.

TG TET June 2025 will be conducted in two papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII have to appear for both papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II.