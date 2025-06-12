OPSC MO provisional answer key out; objection window open till June 18
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Medical Officer recruitment exam (Advt. No. 09 of 2024-25). Applicants can download the answer key and submit suggestions, if any, at opsc.gov.in by June 18, 2025, up to 3.00 pm.
The written exam was conducted on June 8, 2025, for 3155 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill 5248 Medical Officer posts. The applications were invited from March 25 to May 15, 2025.
Steps to download MO answer key 2025
Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the MO answer key 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
