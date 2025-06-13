ICSI CSEET July 2025 application window closes soon; register here
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icsi.edu till June 15, 2025.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon close the registration window for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu till June 15, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on July 5, 2025, for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
The applicants should be appearing for 12th exam or have passed 12th or equivalent thereto or under-graduate students are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 2000.
Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2025
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
Click on the CSEET July 2025 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to register for ICSI CSEET July 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.