The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon close the registration window for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu till June 15, 2025.

The exam will be conducted on July 5, 2025, for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

The applicants should be appearing for 12th exam or have passed 12th or equivalent thereto or under-graduate students are eligible to apply. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 2000.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET July 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ICSI CSEET July 2025.