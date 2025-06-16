The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Services Examination (SSE) Mains 2024. Candidates who have registered can now download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The SSE Mains 2024 examination is scheduled to be held from June 26 to June 29, 2025. According to the official timetable, the exam will be conducted in two shifts from June 26 to 28, morning (9.00 am to 12.00 pm) and afternoon (2.00 pm to 5.00 pm). On June 29, only a single morning session (9.00 am to 12.00 pm) will be conducted.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

Steps to download CGPSC SSE Mains 2024 admit card

Visit the official CGPSC website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the link for “Admit Card - SSE Mains 2024” Enter your details and login Download and print your admit card for the day of exam

