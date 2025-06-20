The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the results for the Assistant Director (AD), Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), and Veterinary Extension Officer (VEO) Written Exam 2024 under Advertisement No. 11/2024 on June 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination on may 18, 2025, can now check their results on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 192 vacancies for the positions of Assistant Director, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, and Veterinary Extension Officer.

Here’s the official notification

Steps to download AD, VAS, VEO 2024 result

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Under What’s New, click on the link for Written Exam Result for AD, VAS, and VEO 2024 View and search for your roll number in the pdf Download and save the result for future reference

Direct link to the result.