The Telangana Council of Higher Education ( TGCHE ) has officially released the results for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EDCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their rank cards from the official website edcet.tgche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on June 1 and the preliminary answer keys were released on June 5, 2025. The objections were invited until June 9, 2025. TG EdCET is conducted for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana.

Steps to download TG EDCET rank card 2025

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the “Rank Card Download” link on the homepage Enter your details and submit View and download the result for future use

Direct link to TG EDCET result 2025.